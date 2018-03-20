Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two-point effort Monday
Marchand scored a goal and an assist while adding eight shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
He nearly got a couple of chances to play hero in the extra frame, but both times Columbus rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois either made terrific defensive plays to deny him a clean shot on goal or got away with muggings, depending on your perspective. Marchand now has an amazing six multi-point performances in his last 12 games, racking up nine goals and 20 points over that stretch, and with the Bruins trying to catch the Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, there's no reason to think the 29-year-old is going to slow down any time soon.
