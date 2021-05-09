Marchand scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.
The veteran winger is closing out the regular season on a heater. Marchand has piled up 15 goals and 31 points over 22 games since the beginning of April, and even with the shortened schedule, he's now only three points shy of his fifth straight 70-point campaign.
