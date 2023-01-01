Marchand scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Both points came in the third period as Marchand propelled the Bruins to a 3-2 lead, and after going five-hole on a breakaway against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the veteran forward appeared to be in line for a game-winner until Buffalo answered back late. Marchand is on a roll heading into 2023, and over his last eight games he's collected two goals and nine points, including one goal and four helpers on the man advantage.
