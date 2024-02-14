Marchand picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.
The veteran winger helped earn the Bruins a point by setting up Charlie Coyle and James van Riemsdyk for second-period tallies. Over the last 12 games, Marchand has more multi-point performances (five) than goose eggs (four), racking up eight goals and 13 points over that stretch.
