Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points in Game 6

Marchand scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.

The two-point effort brings Marchand up to 23 points (nine goals, 14 helpers) in as many games in the postseason. When Marchand scores, the Bruins are 25-1 all time and 8-0 this year in the playoffs. If he can find twine in Wednesday's Game 7, it could be a critical moment with the Stanley Cup on the line.