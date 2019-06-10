Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points in Game 6
Marchand scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.
The two-point effort brings Marchand up to 23 points (nine goals, 14 helpers) in as many games in the postseason. When Marchand scores, the Bruins are 25-1 all time and 8-0 this year in the playoffs. If he can find twine in Wednesday's Game 7, it could be a critical moment with the Stanley Cup on the line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...