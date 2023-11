Marchand scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

His tally midway through the third period forced the extra frame, but Boston couldn't find a winner. Marchand has found the scoresheet in three straight games and six of the last seven, and the 35-year-old has piled up seven goals and 15 points through the first 14 games of 2023-24, with two tallies and four helpers coming on the power play.