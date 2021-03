Marchand scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Back after a two-game absence due to a false positive COVID-19 test, Marchand made an immediate impact in his return. In addition to his scoring output, Marchand also had three shots, four PIM and a minus-1 rating in what was an eventful night. He's up to 13 goals and 36 points in 30 appearances overall and should be in fantasy lineups every time he takes the ice.