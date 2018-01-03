Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points Tuesday
Marchand finished with a goal, an assist and five shots on net in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
Marchand continues to put up gaudy offensive statistics for the recently-dominant Bruins. The high-scoring agitator is surpassing a point-per-game pace for the second consecutive season with 34 points in 30 appearances.
