Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points Tuesday

Marchand finished with a goal, an assist and five shots on net in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Marchand continues to put up gaudy offensive statistics for the recently-dominant Bruins. The high-scoring agitator is surpassing a point-per-game pace for the second consecutive season with 34 points in 30 appearances.

