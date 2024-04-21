Marchand registered two power-play assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

This was Marchand's first multi-point effort since March 16. The 35-year-old assisted on both of Jake DeBrusk's tallies late in the second period. Marchand had 67 points (26 on the power play, four shorthanded) with 207 shots on net and 115 hits over 82 regular-season outings, showing no drop-off from 2022-23. The captain will likely continue to see massive minutes in all situations in the playoffs.