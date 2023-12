Marchand recorded two power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

He helped set up the first of two Charlie Coyle tallies in the first period before having a hand in a Morgan Geekie goal in the second. It's Marchand's first multi-point performance since a Dec. 3 hat trick, but the veteran winger is having another productive campaign with 13 goals and 30 points in 33 contests, including 11 points (six goals, five helpers) through 11 games in December.