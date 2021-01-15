Marchand (groin) chipped in a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- and scored the shootout winner in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Marchand showed no signs of the groin injury that had put his status for this one in doubt. He opened the scoring on the power play with 2:20 left in the first, then assisted on Nick Ritchie's power-play tally in the third before scoring the only shootout goal for either team to win the game. The feisty winger has easily cleared a point per game in each of the past four seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down.