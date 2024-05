Marchand (upper body) won't be available for Game 5 versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Although Marchand won't be available for the must-win Game 5, he was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, suggesting there's a chance he could be available for Game 6 on Friday if the Bruins are able to stave off elimination. Marchand's racked up three goals and 10 points through 10 games this postseason.