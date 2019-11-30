Bruins' Brad Marchand: Under the weather
Marchand (illness) didn't practice Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
The Bruins don't play again until Sunday against Montreal, so there's a good chance Marchand won't be forced to miss any game action due to his illness. Confirmation on the feisty winger's status against the Canadiens' should be released prior to puck drop.
