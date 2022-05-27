Marchand underwent successful surgery on both hips Friday and will be out approximately six months.

Marchand will be looking at a fairly lengthy recovery time that will keep him out to begin the 2022-23 season. Despite playing through the injury for an undisclosed period of time, the veteran winger racked up 80 points through 70 games during the regular season before adding 11 points in seven postseason appearances. As of now, the 34-year-old is expected to return in late November or early December.