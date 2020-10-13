Marchand could miss the start of the NHL season after having sports hernia surgery, the Bruins announced Tuesday.
Marchand is expected to be out until mid-January, which would see him miss the first two weeks of the season. The elite winger has reached the 85-point threshold in each of the previous four years and should be capable of still hitting that mark in 2020-21 barring any setbacks.
