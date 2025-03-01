Marchand (upper body) is unlikely to return to Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
Marchand sustained the injury late in the second period after being hit into the boards by Pierre-Olivier Joseph. The 36-year-old Marchand entered Saturday's game with 21 goals and 47 points in 60 games this season.
