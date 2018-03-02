Bruins' Brad Marchand: Up to 60 points in 49 appearances

Marchand dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

Marchand was one of nine Bruins to finish with multiple points in this one. He's been no stranger to multi-point performances with 24 goals and 36 assists in 49 appearances.

