Bruins' Brad Marchand: Up to 60 points in 49 appearances
Marchand dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.
Marchand was one of nine Bruins to finish with multiple points in this one. He's been no stranger to multi-point performances with 24 goals and 36 assists in 49 appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dominating scoresheet in 2018•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues point streak in return•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Suspension concludes•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Handed five-game suspension•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will hear from league•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads way in comeback win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...