Marchand scored a second-period goal during a 6-5 overtime victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Marchand is proving both of his hips are just fine. Coming back from surgery, Marchand has dressed for two games, and he's already compiled three goals among four points. The 34-year-old left winger is chasing a franchise record-tying 10th 20-goal campaign. After making a three-point debut against the Red Wings on Thursday, Marchand received Friday off against the Blue Jackets. With 799 career points, Marchand's rest games are expected to be limited for the remainder of the season.