Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be available Thursday
Marchand (illness) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Thursday's home game against the Jets. As such, he appears safe to play in fantasy.
We can hear the collective sigh of relief from Marchand owners, as his lofty production -- including six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games -- undoubtedly has tremendous influence across the fantasy landscape. He'll be in his usual spot on the top-line left wing and primary power-play unit.
