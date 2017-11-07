Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be out Wednsday
Marchand (upper body) will stay in Boston and not travel with the team for the start of their road trip, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Marchand has been reportedly nagged by lingering injuries lately, and this will be his second straight game out. Anders Bjork will likely reprise a first-line role in his absence, and although Marchand could meet the team in Toronto for Friday's game, his status for that match is tentative.
