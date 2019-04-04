Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be rested Thursday
Marchand will not play Thursday night against the Wild.
Also not playing will be Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy and Chris Wagner, as the Bruins will selectively rest some regulars with the playoffs on the horizon. Marchand, who notched his 100th point of the season Tuesday night, could be back in action Saturday against the Lightning, but on Thursday the team will roll out a mix-and-match lineup.
