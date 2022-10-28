Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratched Friday versus Columbus.

While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.