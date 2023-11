Marchand may face discipline after an unpenalized play in the first period of Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto.

There was no penalty on the ice when Marchand put his stick between Timothy Liljegren's legs and can openered him close to the end boards. The defender went awkwardly feet first into the boards and was injured, and after the game, coach Sheldon Keefe said the injury is long term. Player Safety may take a look at the play given the captain's history/rap sheet.