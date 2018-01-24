Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will hear from league
Marchand will have a phone hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for elbowing Devils' forward Marcus Johansson.
Generally speaking, a phone interview -- rather than an in-person -- would indicate that a player is facing a lighter sentence; however, Marchand will be considered a repeat offender having served a two-game ban back in April of 2017 for spearing. Additionally, the league does take past history into account regardless of whether the player is technically considered a "repeat offender". An announcement by the team should come prior to Thursday's tilt with Ottawa.
