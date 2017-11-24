Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will miss fifth straight Friday

Marchand (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Penguins.

Marchand has been practicing in limited fashion recently, which suggests he's likely nearing a return to game action, but the Bruins probably don't feel compelled to rush him back, as they've won their last three games without the pint-sized sniper in the lineup. Danton Heinen will skate in Marchand's spot on Boston's top line against Pittsburgh.