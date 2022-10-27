Marchand (hip) will return to the Boston lineup against Detroit on Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Marchand was originally scheduled to return after Thanksgiving after his June surgery but he has progressed to the point that he will be in the lineup versus the Red Wings. Even as late as Wednesday, coach Jim Montgomery said that he would not play on Thursday or Friday but that changed quickly. Marchand will likely play alongside Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk but do not expect him to play Friday in the second half of back-to-back games. He had 32 goals and 80 points in 70 games last season.