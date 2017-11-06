Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't play Monday

Marchand (upper body) won't play Monday against the Wild.

With Marchand unavailable, Anders Bjork is slated to man the left wing on a line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Monday night. For now, we'll consider Marchand -- the Bruins' leading scorer -- day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

