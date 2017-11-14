Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't play next two games
Marchand (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's game against Anaheim or Thursday's matchup with the Kings.
Marchand has been his usual dominant self when healthy this season, racking up eight goals and seven assists in 14 games, but Thursday will mark the fourth contest he's already missed due to injury, and at this juncture there's no telling whether he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Sharks. Peter Cehlarik occupied Marchand's spot on Boston's first line during Tuesday's practice, indicating he'll likely make his season debut skating in a top-six role Wednesday against the Ducks.
