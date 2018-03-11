Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't play Sunday

Marchand (upper body) won't suit up Sunday against the Blackhawks.

Marchand was able to skate for 20:17 of action Saturday against the Blackhawks, but Sunday's afternoon game may have been too quick of a turnaround for a nagging injury. The 29-year-old pivot has racked up five goals, 11 points and 17 shots on goal in the last five games, and he sits with 69 points through 53 appearances this season. The Bruins are comfortably positioned in a playoff spot right now, so there's no need to rush Marchand back to action, but his next chance to dress will be Tuesday against Carolina.