Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't play Wednesday

Marchand (upper body) will stay in Boston and not travel with the team for the start of its road trip Wednesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Marchand has been reportedly nagged by lingering injuries lately, making this his second straight missed game. Anders Bjork will likely take his spot on the top line, and although Marchand could meet the team in Toronto for Friday's game, his status for that contest is unclear.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories