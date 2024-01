Per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal, Bussi was called up from AHL Providence on Thursday.

Bussi was recalled due to the lower-body injury suffered by Linus Ullmark on Tuesday. Bussi will back up Jeremy Swayman in Vegas on Thursday. Bussi was recalled Dec. 7, also in a backup role and has yet to see any NHL action in his career. Bussi was 10-6-3 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 20 AHL appearances this season.