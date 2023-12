Bussi was promoted from AHL Providence on Thursday.

Bussi figures to serve as the backup to Linus Ullmark with Jeremy Swayman (illness) unavailable. The 25-year-old Bussi has yet to make his NHL debut but is putting together good numbers in the minors. With Providence, Bussi is 6-4-2 with a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage but likely won't see any action.