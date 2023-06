Bussi signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Boston on Monday.

Bussi posted a 22-5-4 record with AHL Providence during the 2022-23 campaign to go along with a 2.40 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut. Bussi is likely to spend the majority of next season in the minors.