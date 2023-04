Bussi was returned to AHL Providence on Friday.

Bussi was recalled Wednesday as Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) did not travel with the team to Montreal for Thursday's season finale. Bussi backed up Jeremy Swayman in Boston's 5-4 win over the Canadiens. Bussi is 21-5-4 with a 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage in 31 AHL games this season.