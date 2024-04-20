Bussi was summoned from Providence on Saturday, according to the AHL's transaction list.

Bussi has a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 40 AHL contests with Providence in 2023-24. His recall doesn't necessarily mean that there is any issue with Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman. Boston might simply want a third goaltender on its roster as an insurance policy during the playoffs. With Providence set for its own postseason run, Bussi might also frequently bounce between Boston and the minor-league club over the coming weeks.