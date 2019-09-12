Carlo is not on the Bruins' training camp roster due to his lingering contract dispute.

Carlo is one of 16 restricted free agents, along with teammate Charlie McAvoy, who have yet to sign new deals as training camps begin. Columbus' Zach Werenski likely set the defensemen market with his three-year, $15 million contract. Carlo could be waiting to see what the club gives McAvoy before finalizing his terms, as he can be expected to take in less given his lower offensive output.