Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ankle surgery goes well
Carlo's ankle surgery went well and the blueliner's recovery timetable remains in the three-to-four month range, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Per GM Don Sweeney, the procedure to repair Carlo's fractured left ankle was routine and proceeded without issue. The 21-year-old blueliner still has a lengthy rehab on tap, but given the timetable presented, Carlo should be at or near full strength by the time training camp rolls around in advance of the 2018-19 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder logged just six assists in 76 games this past season, but Carlo's plus-10 mark reflected his improved play down the stretch and he'll be missed by the Bruins during their playoff run. In his absence, Adam McQuaid and Nick Holden profile as interchangeable No. 6/7 blueliners for the team.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Out 3-4 months with ankle fracture•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sidelined after suffering injury Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Suffering from broken fibula•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't travel with team•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Stretchered off Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Experiencing point drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...