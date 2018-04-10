Carlo's ankle surgery went well and the blueliner's recovery timetable remains in the three-to-four month range, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Per GM Don Sweeney, the procedure to repair Carlo's fractured left ankle was routine and proceeded without issue. The 21-year-old blueliner still has a lengthy rehab on tap, but given the timetable presented, Carlo should be at or near full strength by the time training camp rolls around in advance of the 2018-19 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder logged just six assists in 76 games this past season, but Carlo's plus-10 mark reflected his improved play down the stretch and he'll be missed by the Bruins during their playoff run. In his absence, Adam McQuaid and Nick Holden profile as interchangeable No. 6/7 blueliners for the team.