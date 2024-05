Carlo (undisclosed) will be available for Game 6 against Toronto on Thursday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Carlo has a goal, a plus-2 rating, four PIM, nine hits and 11 blocks in five playoff contests this year. He missed the overtime period in Boston's 2-1 loss to Toronto in Game 5 on Tuesday and wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's practice, but coach Jim Montgomery has nevertheless stated that the defenseman will be good to remain in the lineup versus the Leafs.