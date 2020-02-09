Carlo (personal) is back with the team and will be in the lineup for Sunday's clash with Detroit, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Carlo missed Saturday's game against Arizona while tending to a personal matter, but his absence will be short-lived as expected. Carlo will be a nice boost to the lineup, as he's accumulated 17 points, 88 shots on net and 106 hits through 55 games this campaign. With the 23-year-old's return, John Moore will stay in the lineup, with Jeremy Lauzon the likely party to exit.