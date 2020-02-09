Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Back as expected
Carlo (personal) is back with the team and will be in the lineup for Sunday's clash with Detroit, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Carlo missed Saturday's game against Arizona while tending to a personal matter, but his absence will be short-lived as expected. Carlo will be a nice boost to the lineup, as he's accumulated 17 points, 88 shots on net and 106 hits through 55 games this campaign. With the 23-year-old's return, John Moore will stay in the lineup, with Jeremy Lauzon the likely party to exit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.