Carlo (concussion) will suit up versus Dallas on Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Carlo -- who missed the previous four games while on injured reserve due to his concussion -- should get back to averaging between 18-20 minutes of ice time. Despite his minutes, the 25-year-old Colorado native shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he has never reached the 20-point threshold in his seven-year NHL career.