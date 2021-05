Carlo (oblique) will be activated from IR and return to action Tuesday night against New Jersey, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Carlo, who has missed 28 of the Bruins' 51 games this season, last suited up April 1. He'll now look to get back into the groove before the playoffs during the team's final five regular-season games. The 6-foot-5, 227-pounder has logged just two goals and three points in 23 games to date, but his shutdown ability makes him a key cog on Boston's blue line.