Carlo picked up an assist in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Canadiens.

What a birthday gift for Carlo, who turned 23 the same day. Already up 5-1 in the game, Carlo threw a shot on goal from the blue line that David Pastrnak tipped in to cap off his three-goal night. Carlo seems to have found his offensive legs again with eight points in 24 games -- already halfway to the career-high of 16 points he put up in his rookie season.