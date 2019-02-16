Carlo picked up an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Carlo's last point came over two months ago, in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins on Dec. 14. He now has a goal and three assists in 49 games, while recording 96 hits and 58 blocks this season. The defender can safely be avoided for fantasy purposes, but he is trusted by coach Bruce Cassidy and will continue to log over 20 minutes per game.