Carlo has failed to secure a point in 21 straight games.

While Carlo is by no means an offensive powerhouse -- he registered 16 points in 82 games last season -- his current drought could see him fail to improve upon his rookie campaign. The defender is still looking for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign as well. Even the Colorado native's ancillary stats (38 hits and 38 blocks) don't exactly jump off the page.

