Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Collects helper in win
Carlo recorded an assist, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 2-1 win over San Jose.
The 20-year-old defenseman has settled back into a defense-first role for the Bruins and chipped in three helpers through eight games to start the campaign. Carlo is beginning 53.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averaging 4:14 per game killing penalties. Additionally, with just 11 shots, four PIM, six hits and seven blocked shots there isn't a lot of fantasy value in his peripheral contributions, either.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...