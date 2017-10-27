Carlo recorded an assist, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 2-1 win over San Jose.

The 20-year-old defenseman has settled back into a defense-first role for the Bruins and chipped in three helpers through eight games to start the campaign. Carlo is beginning 53.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averaging 4:14 per game killing penalties. Additionally, with just 11 shots, four PIM, six hits and seven blocked shots there isn't a lot of fantasy value in his peripheral contributions, either.