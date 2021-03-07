Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Carlo (upper body) will be out "a while" and is officially considered week-to-week, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday morning after taking a high hit into the boards from Washington's Tom Wilson, who was suspended seven games for his actions. The 24-year-old Carlo will be away from the team for a while. There's a good chance that he's eventually placed on injured reserve. Urho Vaakanainen will draw into the lineup in Carlo's place for Sunday's game versus the Devils.