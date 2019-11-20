Play

Carlo picked up two hits and two blocks in 20:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Carlo led the Bruins penalty kill unit, skating 2:23 and blanking the Devils on both attempts, with New Jersey only managing to get one shot off with the man advantage. Through 21 games Carlo has seven points with 30 hits and 16 blocked shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories