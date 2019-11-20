Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Continues shut-down role
Carlo picked up two hits and two blocks in 20:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
Carlo led the Bruins penalty kill unit, skating 2:23 and blanking the Devils on both attempts, with New Jersey only managing to get one shot off with the man advantage. Through 21 games Carlo has seven points with 30 hits and 16 blocked shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.