Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Continues to sit out injured
Carlo (upper body) will not play against the Canadiens on Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Carlo remains on injured reserve and there's no clear timetable for his return. The Bruins reportedly will welcome John Moore (lower body) back for Friday's home game against the Penguins, but there are still four Boston blueliners toiling on injured reserve.
