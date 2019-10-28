Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Dishes two secondary assists
Carlo registered two assists, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Carlo registered 20:50 TOI in this contest, and he now has four points through 11 games. That puts him on pace to shatter last year's 10-point mark, and he's living up to his second-round pedigree. Carlo could be worth a stash in deep fantasy leagues and dynasty formats, as he's seemingly cemented onto the second pairing.
