Carlo sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Florida.

Carlo was on the wrong end of an Evgenii Dadonov elbow to the head in the second period, and won't return after just 10:24 of ice time. It was a dangerous reverse hit to the head by Dadonov that was assessed just a two minute elbowing penalty. Carlo will likely be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, and in his stead, the team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the contest.